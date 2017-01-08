Khawaja Asif listens to public complaints at open kutchery

SIALKOT, Jan 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khwaja Muhammad Asif Sunday held an open kutchery at PML-N House

Paris Road, Sialkot.

He listened to problems of people sympathetically and issued orders for early releif to the people on several applications.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Mansha Ullah Butt, MLA-AJK Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Municipal Corporation Sialkot Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Majid Raza Bhutta, and others were present on the occasion.

Kh Asif urged the local government representatives to perform their duties efficiently and honestly.