Khawaja Asif lauds UK’s policies to encourage trade, investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday appreciated the UK government’s policies aimed at supporting trade, investment and social sector of Pakistan, especially the appointment of a Trade Envoy for Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister was talking to UK Minister of State for Asia and Pacific Mr. Mark Field, who called on him here, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said

Khawaja Asif welcomed the visiting Minister of State and expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and level of cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister conveyed gratitude to the UK government for jointly celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the independence of Pakistan and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He highlighted Pakistan’s position on important regional and international issues, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Afghan peace process.

The visiting Minister of State greatly appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to the fight against terrorism and the cooperation extended to the UK in this regard.

He expressed his government’s desire to intensify cooperation with Pakistan in different fields.

He briefed the Foreign Minister on the Mayor of London’s visit to Pakistan, alongwith a business delegation in early December 2017 to intensify trade and commercial relations.

The UK Minister of State was on a 2-day visit to Pakistan. He was scheduled to meet Parliamentarians, senior government functionaries and relevant stakeholders.