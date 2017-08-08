Khawaja Asif, Korean NA speaker for further cementing bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday

held delegation level talks with Korean Speaker Chung Sye-Kyun and accompanying members of the Korean Parliament, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Tuesday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Chung Sye-Kyun is on a

three-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation in the areas of

mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and manpower.

The foreign minister invited Korean companies to invest in Pakistan. The

Korean side was apprised of Pakistan’s bid for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the need for a criteria-based approach for new members.

The Korean speaker thanked the foreign minister for

the warm welcome.

Chung Sye-Kyun appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed

desire to further strengthen the bilateral relations.