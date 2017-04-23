Khawaja Asif holds open kutcheri

SIALKOT, Apr 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif held an open kutchery at PML-N House here Sunday.

He listened the complaints of people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhary Tauheed Akhtar, Chairman Baitul Maal Khalid Nabeel Lone, PML-N leaders Baber Khan, Mian Ashfaq, Usman Wayne and President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on the occaion.