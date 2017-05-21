Khawaja Asif holds open court

SIALKOT, May 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday held an open court at the PML-N House here.

The minister listened to problems and complaints of people, and issued orders.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, MPAs Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, Ch Muhammad Ikram, Deputy Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Bashir Ahmed and others were also present.