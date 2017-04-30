Khawaja Asif holds open-court

SIALKOT, Apr 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday held an open-court at the PML-N House here.

He listened the public problems and complaints, and issued orders to resolve their matters.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt, MLA-AJK Ch Muhammad Ishaq, MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Mayor Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhary Tauheed Akhtar and others were also present.