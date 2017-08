SIALKOT, Aug 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs,

Khuwaja Muhammad Asif here on Sunday held an open court ‘Khuli

kutchery’ at local PML-N office.

He listened to the problems of people and issued on the

spot orders to the authorities concerned for the redressal

of their grievances at the earliest.

The workers of PML-N congratulated Asif for becoming Foreign

Minister.