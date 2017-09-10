Khawaja Asif held an open court

SIALKOT, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Foreign

Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on Sunday, held an open

Kutchery at the PML-N House here.

He listened the public complaints and issued order

for their redressal.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha

ullah Butt, MLA-AJK Ch Muhammad Ishaq, MPA Ch Muhammad

Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed

Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Ch. Bashir Ahmed were also present

on this occasion.