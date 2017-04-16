Khawaja Asif for students to follow teachings of Islam

SIALKOT, April 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday urged the students to follow the teachings of Islam and get knowledge to curb hate, torture, violence and lynching incidents in the society.

Addressing the participants after distributing laptops among 300 brilliant students at University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus, he strongly condemned the violence incidents recently occurred in the University of Punjab and Abdul Wali Khan University.

He said all of us should play pivotal role in spreading the light of knowledge everywhere to shun the attitude of hate, ignorance and violence from the society.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the lack of education and knowledge had ever developed and promoted thoughts of violence in any society, saying that we have to battle against ignorance, extremism and militancy by promoting education and knowledge. “We should also be committed to make all out sincere individual and collective efforts to transfer the legacy of love, affection, unity, peace, tolerance, patience and brotherhood to our coming generations”, he added.

The Minister said it was need of the hour that terrorism, extremism,

militancy and religious sectarianism should be crushed with full force, saying that Islam was the religion of peace.

He said the promotion of quality education was the top priority of the government and for this purpose, the government was making all out sincere efforts.

Asif said the students were the future of nation who could play a vital role in crushing terrorism, militancy, extremism and ignorance by getting education and spreading the light of knowledge in the country.

He said the government was encouraging students at every level by providing them advanced educational facilities and laptops, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif distributed laptops under Punjab CM’s Laptops Scheme among 300 brilliant students.

Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat (UoG) Dr Ziaul Qayyum, MPAs Mrs Gulnaz Shujaat Pasha, Ch. Muhammad Ikram, MLA – AJK Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, Rehan Yiunas (CEO UoG Sialkot Campus), Faisal Manzur (Chairman UoG Sialkot Campus), Kaleem Raza (Director Students Affairs), Ch. Muhammad Bashir (Deputy Mayor Sialkot Municipal Corporation), President PML-N Sialkot District Idrees Ahmed Bajwa, Shujaat Ali Pasha (general secretary PML-N Sialkot District) and others were also present on the occasion.