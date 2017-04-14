Khawaja Asif calls on governor

LAHORE, April 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence,

Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday called on

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana here at the

Governor’s House.

According to a handout issued by the Governor’s House,

national and political issues were discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique

Rajwana said the government was committed to root out

terrorism from the country with the support of the nation.

Khawaja Asif said protecting solemnity of the state

and strengthening institutions had been prime objective of

the government.

He said the government would succeed to overcome

energy crisis by 2018 as new power plants will start

production soon.