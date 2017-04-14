LAHORE, April 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence,
Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday called on
Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana here at the
Governor’s House.
According to a handout issued by the Governor’s House,
national and political issues were discussed in the meeting.
On this occasion, Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique
Rajwana said the government was committed to root out
terrorism from the country with the support of the nation.
Khawaja Asif said protecting solemnity of the state
and strengthening institutions had been prime objective of
the government.
He said the government would succeed to overcome
energy crisis by 2018 as new power plants will start
production soon.
Khawaja Asif calls on governor
