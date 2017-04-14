Khawaja Asif calls on governor

LAHORE, Apr 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday called on Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana at the Punjab House Islamabad.

According to a handout issued by the Governor’s House, national and political issues were discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said the government was committed to root out terrorism from the country with support of the nation.

Khawaja Asif said protecting solemnity of the state and strengthening institutions had been prime objective of the government.

He said the government would succeed to overcome energy crisis by 2018 as new power plants would start production soon.