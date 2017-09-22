Khawaja Asif attends informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): The foreign minister, Khawaja Asif, Friday participated in the Informal Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) held in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly session, foreign office said here.

The meeting was hosted and chaired by the Foreign Minister of Nepal and was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the SAARC Member States.

In his remarks, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s full

commitment to SAARC’s principles and objectives and highlighted the Organization’s potential in promoting progress and prosperity in South Asia through enhanced regional integration.

He also stressed that Pakistan considered SAARC an important platform for organizing a collective response to regional challenges, particularly the region’s development needs. Pakistan wanted SAARC to utilize the full potential of the region and called for constructive engagement towards this end.