Khawaja Asif asks Imran to present trail of foreign funding to PTI

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should stop deceiving people and present trail of foreign funding to his party.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, the minister said Imran Khan had misled the people and collected donations in the name of hospital named after his mother.

He asked the PTI chief to show financial documents in that regard so that people should know as to where the amount collected as donations was spent.

Khawaja Asif said there was not a single evidence against the prime

minister in the documents sumbitted by the PTI with the court. They had failed to collect

any proof of what they were saying in public, he added.

He said even PTI chief himself was confused as evident from the facts and figures which he daily said in public (talks or meetings) and those contained in the documents available with the court.

That showed that his allegations were baseless, he added.

The minister said it was for the first time in the history of the

country that old money transactions’ record was provided with full documents before the honorable court.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the only prime minister of

the country who had presented himself and his family members for accountability.

“We being elected public representatives are accountable to everyone and we consider it our responsibility to provide all proofs regarding money transactions.”

He said despite negative propaganda, the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz continued working on fulfillment of its agenda of making Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.