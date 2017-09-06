Khawaja Asif arrives in Beijing on official visit to China on Friday

BEIJING, Sep 6 (APP): Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif will
arrive here Friday on an official visit to hold discussions on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Wednesday said.
Khawaja Asif will hold talks with his Chinese
counterpart Wang Yi and other Chinese leaders, Geng Shuang said
during his regular press briefing here.
China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners,
and the two sides have seen their relationship growing with
sound momentum, frequent high level exchanges and fruitful
outcome of practical cooperation, he said.
The spokesperson said Khawaja Asif’s visit will be another
important event between the two friendly countries, which will
further help implement the cooperation consensus reached between
the two leaders.
Geng Shuang said the deep and practical cooperation focussing
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would promote coordination and communication on international and regional fronts.
Khawaja Asif is visiting China on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
