ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khatak Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow work regarding alternative use or utilization of public properties.
The minister directed the representatives of various departments to expedite work on utilization of these properties and come up with a comprehensive plan in this regard, said a news release.
Khatak concerned over slow work regarding alternative use of public properties
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khatak Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the slow work regarding alternative use or utilization of public properties.