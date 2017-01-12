Khaqan mentions to hiccups in gas import from Iran

ISLAMABAD Jan 12 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural
Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said natural gas from Iran
cannot be imported till the sanctions are completely lifted.
Responding to a point raised in the house, the minister said
another hiccup in import of gas is that the agreement is not
protected under the P-5+1. “Until these both hurdles are not
removed, gas from Iran cannot be imported. Although we still honor
our agreement with the neighboring country yet we also have to honor
our international obligations.”
Earlier, responding to a calling attention notice, the
minister said, sale of petrol in vicinity of twin cities without
license is illegal and hazardous and the ministry has repeatedly
reminded of this practice to district administration.
Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan had drawn the attention of the
minister towards illegal sale of petrol at different outlets in Bara
Kahu, Tarnol, Chak Beli and other areas.
He also mentioned to sale of smuggled petrol from Iran in
different parts of Balochistan and its transportation to Karachi in
plastic cans that he stated was hazardous and resulted in accidents
that cost human lives.
The minister agreed to Chaudhry Tanvir’s point and said,
petrol can be sold only after getting a license from Oil and Gas
Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
He said whenever OGRA receives any complaint in this regard,
it passes it to provinces for an action because the action is
responsibility of district administrations.
He also acknowledges that even petrol is smuggled into
Pakistan in 20 and 40 feet containers and this has also been brought
frequently into the institutions responsible for checking smuggling.
“This practice is not only hazardous but also causes loss of
millions of dollar to national kitty.”
The minister assured the House to take up the matter with
provincial governments afresh asking them to take action against
those involved in smuggling and illegal sale of petrol.
