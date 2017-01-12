Khaqan mentions to hiccups in gas import from Iran

ISLAMABAD Jan 12 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said natural gas from Iran

cannot be imported till the sanctions are completely lifted.

Responding to a point raised in the house, the minister said

another hiccup in import of gas is that the agreement is not

protected under the P-5+1. “Until these both hurdles are not

removed, gas from Iran cannot be imported. Although we still honor

our agreement with the neighboring country yet we also have to honor

our international obligations.”

Earlier, responding to a calling attention notice, the

minister said, sale of petrol in vicinity of twin cities without

license is illegal and hazardous and the ministry has repeatedly

reminded of this practice to district administration.

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan had drawn the attention of the

minister towards illegal sale of petrol at different outlets in Bara

Kahu, Tarnol, Chak Beli and other areas.

He also mentioned to sale of smuggled petrol from Iran in

different parts of Balochistan and its transportation to Karachi in

plastic cans that he stated was hazardous and resulted in accidents

that cost human lives.

The minister agreed to Chaudhry Tanvir’s point and said,

petrol can be sold only after getting a license from Oil and Gas

Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

He said whenever OGRA receives any complaint in this regard,

it passes it to provinces for an action because the action is

responsibility of district administrations.

He also acknowledges that even petrol is smuggled into

Pakistan in 20 and 40 feet containers and this has also been brought

frequently into the institutions responsible for checking smuggling.

“This practice is not only hazardous but also causes loss of

millions of dollar to national kitty.”

The minister assured the House to take up the matter with

provincial governments afresh asking them to take action against

those involved in smuggling and illegal sale of petrol.