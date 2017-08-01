Khaqan Abbasi: a veteran politician, US-qualified electrical engineer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has a 29-year experience of mainstream politics and is a foreign-qualified electrical engineer.

Abbasi holds Master’s degree from George Washington University, USA

and a bachelor degree in the same discipline from University of California, Los Angeles besides his early education in Karachi and Murree.

The 58-year-old Abbasi was nominated by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz

as its candidate for the slot of prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif on July 28. Abbasi was the petroleum minister in his cabinet.

Abbasi entered politics in 1988 after the death of his father, Khaqan

Abbasi, an air commodore of Pakistan Air Force and a minister in the cabinet of General Zia ul Haq.

He has been elected six times as Member of National Assembly from

Rawalpindi district, from 1988 till 2013.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi held position as parliamentary secretary

for defence in 1990, chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence in 1993, chairman of Pakistan International Airlines from 1997 to 1999 besides briefly holding positions of commerce minister and defence production minister in Yousuf Raza Gilani’s government in 2008.