Khalid Maqbool leaves for Spain to attend Mobile World Congress

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui left here for Spain on Friday to attend Mobile World Congress (MWC). Mobile World Congress is being held at Barcelona, Spain from February 25-28.

Mobile World Congress-2019 is the single most important mobile technologies trade fair in the world which represents entire sector in four action-packed days.

The organizers of MWC expect to attend more than 107,000 trade visitors and 2400 exhibitors, professionals, industry speakers and companies from around the globe including the biggest consumer brands and organisations.