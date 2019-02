ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday visited Special Communications Organization (SCO) and lauded development of telecom facilities in far flung areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).On his arrival, he was welcomed by Director General SCO, Major General Ali Farhan.