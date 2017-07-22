LAHORE, July 22 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique has directed the department to ensure completion
of restructuring of railways in current year.
Addressing a high-level meeting at PR Headquarters here
on Saturday, he said the government wanted to give rights
to workers without any discrimination.
He said railway workers had said yes to his call and
worked with him for the revival of dying railways, adding
now the same PR was making progress and getting modernised.
In another meeting, the minister reviewed the upgradation
schedule of trains and expressed his satisfaction on the
progress in this regard.
He said no train would be run with old and damaged
coaches after three years and every train would be equipped
with modern facilities.
PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javaid Anwar Boobak
informed the minister about upgradation of railway stations
and said that Okara railway station was on the last stage of
upgradation.
All senior officers were present in the meeting.
Kh Saad orders early completion of railway restructuring
LAHORE, July 22 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja