Kh Saad orders early completion of railway restructuring

LAHORE, July 22 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique has directed the department to ensure completion

of restructuring of railways in current year.

Addressing a high-level meeting at PR Headquarters here

on Saturday, he said the government wanted to give rights

to workers without any discrimination.

He said railway workers had said yes to his call and

worked with him for the revival of dying railways, adding

now the same PR was making progress and getting modernised.

In another meeting, the minister reviewed the upgradation

schedule of trains and expressed his satisfaction on the

progress in this regard.

He said no train would be run with old and damaged

coaches after three years and every train would be equipped

with modern facilities.

PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javaid Anwar Boobak

informed the minister about upgradation of railway stations

and said that Okara railway station was on the last stage of

upgradation.

All senior officers were present in the meeting.