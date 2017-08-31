Kh Asif meets Shehbaz, discusses current situation

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here
on Thursday.
During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including
prevailing situation in the country, political affairs and international issues came under
discussion.
The chief minister said on the occasion that Pakistan was a sovereign
and independent country and its prestige and national honour was very
dear to all Pakistanis.
He said that vibrant nations face challenges with bravery and added
that the current challenges had created many new opportunities for the nation. They
have provided the nation with an opportunity to make
the country a great state, he added.
The chief minister said that no country could accuse Pakistan or make
undue demands from the Pakistani nation on any pretext. Pakistani people have the
inherit potential to change their destiny on their own.
“Hard work, zeal and courage are prerequisites to take the country to
the heights of development,” he added.
He said that Pakistan’s immortal sacrifices in war against
terrorism had no similitude in the comity of nations. He said that
Pakistan had achieved wonderful successes in the war against terrorism
and due to these sacrifices, the country was more prosperous and secure today.
Pakistan’s invaluable sacrifices would be written in golden
letters in the annals of history, he added.
He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices and measures against terrorism
should be fully acknowledged at the global level. “We will have to foil
the nefarious designs of the enemy by maintaining unity in our ranks
as it’s time to maintain national cohesion, rather than dividing the
nation.
“All people should move forward in unison for the sake of the
country,” concluded the chief minister.
