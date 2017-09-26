Kh. Asif meets Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 26 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif met his

counterparts from Azerbaijan and Saint Kitts and Nevis, in New York, on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a foreign office announcement here Tuesday, in their

meeting, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Maharram ogle Mammadyarov discussed various aspects of the bilateral relations, including mutual efforts for strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

The two leaders also discussed important regional and multilateral

matters of mutual interest and expressed their desire for deepening cooperation in various fields of bilateral relations, including at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

The two Ministers also decided to enhance high level contacts and engage

more deeply with each other on a broad spectrum of important bilateral and regional matters. Foreign Minister Mammadyarov extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister for an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During meeting with Foreign Minister Mark Anthony Brantley of Saint

Kitts and Nevis, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields of bilateral relations including further high-level contacts and people to people engagements. Both sides also discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the United Nations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Caribbean

in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the larger region and offered to assist in the global efforts for helping and rehabilitating the hurricane victims.

Mr. Salil Shetty, Secretary General of Amnesty International also called

on the Foreign Minister in New York, to seek Pakistan’s support in addressing the grave situation of Rohingya people in Myanmar and Rohingya refugees in neighboring countries.

The Foreign Minister apprised Mr. Shetty of Pakistan’s ongoing

efforts, including provision of humanitarian assistance and constructive engagement with regional partners to address the plight of Rohingya people.

The Foreign Minister emphasized on the need to eliminate the root causes

of the situation and moving beyond addressing the symptoms alone. He stressed that efforts by some countries to benefit from the situation and hijack the narrative under the garb of terrorism was regrettable and unfortunate. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all humanitarian efforts for the victims of ethnic-cleansing, the Rohingya Muslims.