Kh. Asif holds open katchery

SIALKOT, May 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif held an open kutchery here at PML-N House on Sunday.

He listened the public’s problems and complaints sympathetically and issued on the spot orders for quick relief to the people.

MPA Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Baitul Maal Chairman Khalid Nabeel Lone, PML-N

leaders Mian Ashfaq, Baber Khan, Usman Wayne, Muhammad Farooq Ghuman (President PML-N Youth Wing Gujranwala Division), Shujaat Ali Pasha (general Secretary PML-N Sialkot District), President PML-N Youth Wing Sialkot District Malik Fahad and President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present.