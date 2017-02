Kh Asif holds open court

SIALKOT, Feb 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at the PML-N House, Paris Road, here on Sunday.

He listened to the public complaints and issued orders for their

redress.

Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Community Development

Mansha-Ullah Butt, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Sialkot Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, Pakistan Baitul Maal Chairman Khalid Nabeel Lone, local PML-N leaders Mian Ashfaq, Farooq Ghumman and PML-N Women Wing Sialkot President Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on the occasion.