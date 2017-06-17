Kh Asif distributes prizes among cricket tournament winning teams

SIALKOT, June 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water

and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif distributed prizes among players

of the winning team of Neika Pura union council and runner-up team

of Islamabad union council of the final match of Mayor Flood Light

Cricket Cup Sialkot.

The match was played here late in the night between Friday and

Saturday at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal

Corporation Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir, President Sialkot District Cricket Association Imran Rafique Toni,

General Secretary Sialkot Cricket Association Mailk Faisal Rasheed, District Sports Officer Imran Butt and CO Zafar Qureshi were also

present on the occasion.

Kh Muhammad Asif said on the occasion that promotion of sports and games

had become vital to promote positive and healthy activities in

society.