Kh Asif distributes prizes among cricket tournament winning teams

SIALKOT, June 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water
and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif distributed prizes among players
of the winning team of Neika Pura union council and runner-up team
of Islamabad union council of the final match of Mayor Flood Light
Cricket Cup Sialkot.
The match was played here late in the night between Friday and
Saturday at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot.
MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Municipal
Corporation Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir, President Sialkot District Cricket Association Imran Rafique Toni,
General Secretary Sialkot Cricket Association Mailk Faisal Rasheed, District Sports Officer Imran Butt and CO Zafar Qureshi were also
present on the occasion.
Kh Muhammad Asif said on the occasion that promotion of sports and games
had become vital to promote positive and healthy activities in
society.
