Kh Asif asks PTI chief to show party foreign funding’s money trail

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and show money trail of his party foreign fundings.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started hearing on embezzlement in PTI’s party funds and issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan.

He said that now Imran Khan has to inform how he collected money in the name of donation and Zakaat and using such donations in the name of his mother.

He added PTI leadership should avoid from adopting double standard as

on one hand they were demanding us to show money trial proves while on other hand they were hiding it from the ECP.

He said that ECP was a major setup regarding any election activity in

the country and all grievances were directly sent and heard by the commission.

He questioned “Why PTI’s chief failed to inform the commission about money trail of foreign funding.”

He said that it was for the first time in the history of the country

that old money transaction record was being provided with full documents before the honorable court. He added such record was even from period of year 1979-80.

He added “We being an elected public representative were accountable to every one and we consider it our responsibility to patiently show all proves regarding money transaction in any explanation.”

PML-N leader Ameer Mauqam said that despite heavy claims of change, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to address the sufferings of people.

He added even medicines were not available for road accident patients.

He said that PTI and Jamat-e-Islami always talked about corruption but

both parties failed to control this issue in KPK, a such province where they were running the coalition government.

He alleged that both parties were actually involved in corruption cases.

He said that many workers of PTI were leaving the party in KPK due to

its poor policies and advised PTI leadership to do some development and welfare work for general public in their remaining tenure in the province.