Key infrastructure, energy projects nearing completion: Lijian Zhao

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy Lijian Zhao Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were progressing satisfactorily and number of large scale projects would be completed over the next few months.

Chinese diplomat expressed these views while speaking at a seminar on “Belt and Road Initiative and China – Pakistan Economic Corridor: Impact on Developments in South West Asia” at Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).

The seminar deliberated on the rise of China as an economic power and its political, economic, societal and technological impacts on the region as well as across the world.