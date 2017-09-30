LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Saturday said the incident of Karbala tought patience,
tolerance and great sacrifice of the grandson of the Prophet
Muhammad (PBUH).
The CM said the war fought on that day taught us wagging of
Jehad against injustice and cruelty.
He said the martyrs of Karbala raised the flag of justice
and truth by rendering the great sacrifice and their sacrifice
would be remembered till doomsday.
In his message on the Youm-e-Ashur, the Chief Minister said
the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) tought us not to surrender
to falsehood and their sacrifice was inspiration for us.
He said another message of the Youm-e-Ashur was that the whole
nation should get united on one platform against terrorism and
eliminate terrorists who were the enemies of humanity.
He said tolerance, brotherhood and national unity should be
promoted to eliminate religious disharmony and sectarianism. He
said, “We can frustrate plots of the enemies by promoting unity
and harmony, adding political and military leadership and whole
nation has resolved to eliminate terrorism”.
Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifice and bravery
would remain a source of guidance and courage for the subjugated
nations forever.
He said the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)
had taught respect of human values and raising voice for righteousness.
He said it was the time to promote tolerance, harmony and brotherhood
in the nation.
Kerbela incident teaches patience, tolerance: CM
LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz