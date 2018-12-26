Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Dec 26 (APP):Following were the Closing Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C.

LOW RATE

HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank)

138.90

139.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market)

138.70

139.20

SAUDIA RIYAL

36.70

38.00

UAE DIRHAM

37.60

38.00

EURO

157.00

158.80

UK POUND

175.00

176.80

JAPANI YEN

1.23938

1.25938

CHF

138.59

139.59

DKK

20.78

20.88

NOK

15.43

15.53

SEK

14.96

15.06

AUD $

96.60

98.10

CAD $

101.00

102.50

SGD $

99.85

100.88

HK $

17.46

17.96

KWD

451.88

451.98

OMANI RIYAL

357.19

357.69

BH DINAR

356.25

356.75

INDIAN RUPEE

1.80

1.95

IRQ DINAR

0.095

0.120

MALAYSIAN RINGIT

32.80

34.30

IRANI RIYAL

0.0010

0.0018

BTK

1.65

1.75

AFGHANI RUPEE

1.50

1.80

Chinese Yuan

19.80

20.80