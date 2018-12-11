KARACHI, Dec 11 (APP):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C.
LOW RATE
HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank)
138.90
139.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market)
139.00
139.50
SAUDIA RIYAL
37.00
37.40
UAE DIRHAM
37.80
38.20
EURO
157.30
158.90
UK POUND
174.00
175.80
JAPANI YEN
1.21733
1.23733
CHF
139.41
140.41
DKK
20.96
21.06
NOK
16.06
16.16
SEK
15.11
15.21
AUD $
99.25
100.75
CAD $
103.00
104.50
SGD $
100.24
101.24
HK $
17.55
18.05
KWD
454.66
454.76
QTR RIYAL
Nil
Nil
OMANI RIYAL
359.09
359.59
BH DINAR
358.15
358.65
INDIAN RUPEE
1.75
1.90
IRQ DINAR
0.095
0.120
MALAYSIAN RINGIT
32.50
34.00
IRANI RIYAL
0.0010
0.0018
BTK
1.40
1.70
AFGHANI RUPEE
1.50
1.80
CHINESE YUAN
19.30
20.30
Kerb currency market
