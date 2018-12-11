Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Dec 11 (APP):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C.

LOW RATE

HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank)

138.90

139.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market)

139.00

139.50

SAUDIA RIYAL

37.00

37.40

UAE DIRHAM

37.80

38.20

EURO

157.30

158.90

UK POUND

174.00

175.80

JAPANI YEN

1.21733

1.23733

CHF

139.41

140.41

DKK

20.96

21.06

NOK

16.06

16.16

SEK

15.11

15.21

AUD $

99.25

100.75

CAD $

103.00

104.50

SGD $

100.24

101.24

HK $

17.55

18.05

KWD

454.66

454.76

QTR RIYAL

Nil

Nil

OMANI RIYAL

359.09

359.59

BH DINAR

358.15

358.65

INDIAN RUPEE

1.75

1.90

IRQ DINAR

0.095

0.120

MALAYSIAN RINGIT

32.50

34.00

IRANI RIYAL

0.0010

0.0018

BTK

1.40

1.70

AFGHANI RUPEE

1.50

1.80

CHINESE YUAN

19.30

20.30