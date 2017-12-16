KCR project on `right track’: Saad

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq Saturday said the revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project was now on `right track’.

He said,”There is no difference of opinion with the Government of Sindh on the KCR project.” He met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday to discuss the project, he added.

Talking to media persons during a visit to the Karachi City Station, the minister said the government had taken steps to upgrade the Pakistan Railways and as a result its revenue had increased. The shortcomings of the department developed over past seven decades were being removed gradually, he added.

Saad Rafiq said in the third quarter of the year 2018, work would be initiated on Karachi-Peshawar mainline (ML One) – an important project of Pakistan China Economic Corridor(CPEC).

He said in February, Karachi-Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas train project would be initiated, while no bogie of the Railways would be in a `bad shape’ in next three years.

The minister said operation against mafia would continue to recover the Railways land.

He said that for the first time since 1985, twelve freight trains were being run by the Pakistan Railways.

Saad said efforts were being made to raise the salaries of Railways Police personnel to make them at par with those of the Police Department.

Earlier, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Ejaz Buririo gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the working of the division.