KCCI invited to participate in USA Investment Summit

KARACHI, Mar 01 (APP):Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has been invited to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit-2019 scheduled to be held in Washington DC from 10 to 12 June.

The invitation has been extended to KCCI by Senior Commercial Officer at

Consulate General of the United States of America here, Mark Russel during visit to KCCI. Acting President KCCI Khurram Shahzad, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Commercial Assistant at US Consulate Karachi Tashfeen Mehdi, former presidents KCCI Haroon Agar and former senior vice president Muhammad Ibrahim Kasumbi also attended the meeting, said a KCCI Press release on Friday.

Mark Russel said SelectUSA Summit would be a big event, which would

provide good opportunities to Pakistani investors, who are seeking to expand their business in USA.