KCCI delegation meets Federal Ministers

KARACHI, Dec 04 (APP):A high-level delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli met with Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Razzaq Dawood and Minister of State on

Revenue Hammad Azhar in Islamabad.