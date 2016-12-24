Kashmiris urge for concerted efforts to turn Country into Jinnah’s Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 24 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) leaders

representing different segments of life have described father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a complete human being enriched with high intellect, vision, moral character and noble personality.

In separate interviews to APP here on Saturday on the eve of 144th Birth Anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah falling Sunday (December 25), the Kashmiri leaders emphasized for focusing to strictly follow the foot steps and sayings of the founder of Pakistan to make the country a progressive, prosperous model welfare Islamic state.

Paying rich tributes to the Quaid, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were still admirer and supporter of the two nation theory of Quaid e Azam.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Qadir said, it could be assessed through the fact that the people of Kashmir were still giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sake of becoming to be the permanent part of Pakistan.

Paying rich tributes to Quaid e Azam on his birth anniversary, President

‘Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan’ (Ittehad group) Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed said that the Quaid e Azam was primarily of the view to make the Pakistan a true Islamic, democratic and prosperous state where the people could pass through their lives in line with the teachings of their respective religions.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Chaudhry Mahmood said father of the nation did not take care of the challenges, he faced at two fronts during the course of emergence of Pakistan simultaneously at the hands of the biased and prejudice Hindu and the prejudicial and cunning British empire.

He said that despite all odds and hurdles, the Quid successfully succeeded in securing Pakistan, the separate Muslim homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, by defeating all nefarious moves of the evil forces like the Hindu and then British Empire.

President Pakistan / AJK United Christian Movement, Albert David said in an interview to APP here on Saturday that Quid e Azam was a visionary leader, a remarkable personality a combination of hard work, integrity, determination and unlimited grace.