Kashmiris to vote in favour of Pakistan whenever they get right: Raja Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate

Raja Zafar ul Haq Saturday said that India believed that whenever

Kashmiris got the right of self determination, they would

vote in favour of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had explained

the stance of Pakistani government at international forums in clear

terms and due to the efforts of incumbent government the Kashmir

issue would be solved soon.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Hurdles in settlement of

Kashmir dispute and responsibilities of youth” arranged in

connection with the completion of 200 days of martyrdom of Hizb

Commander Burhan Muzffar Wani by Indian troops.

The moot was organized under the aegis of Muttahida Tulba Mahaz for Kashmir Freedom Movement.

He said any movement would survive till youth was attached with

it as if they step back from it strength of that drive would not

carry forward any more. “The spirit of Kashmiris youth is still so

high”.

The sacrifice of Burhan Muzaffar Wani had not only infused a new spirit in the Kashmir movement but also united the nation on

the Kashmir cause, he added.

He said the United Nations had passed almost two dozen resolutions on the Kashmir cause. Not a single country had voted against any resolution which proved that Kashmiris were fighting for a just cause.

He stated that a country, which did not respected the UN

resolutions, had no right to remain member of the world body.

There was a dire need to initiate collaborative efforts at all

international forums more effective.

“We need a comprehensive strategy to promote the stance of

Kahmiri people and apprise the international world about ground

realities in Indian Held Kashmir,” Raja Zafar said.

Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zikriya said that Pakistan had always raised the Kashmir issue at all international fora and due to the reason the matter was still on the agenda of the United

Nations.

He said after July 8, 2016, the Kashmir movement entered into a new phase. A number of Kshmiris had lost their lives since then as the Indian occupation forces were continuing atrocities. In fact the authorities wanted to convert Muslim majority of Kashmir into minority and India’s that attempt should be countered strategically.

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan paid tribute to the Kashmiri youth, who were rendering matchless sacrifices during their struggle for freedom.

He urged the Kashmiris to keep their morale high and did not get disappointed due to the brutalities of Indian force as they would attain their objective soon.

A resolution was also unanimously passed in the seminar,

urging the United Nations and the international community to take

notice of the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. It

said that the United Nations, which had passes many resolutions on

Kashmir, had become a mute spectator on the atrocities and

barbarism of India in the occupied territory.

The resolution also demanded of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained political leaders, repeal draconian laws, withdraw its forces from Kashmir and lift curbs on movement of the resistance leaders.

It also demanded of the Pakistan government to further

highlight the Kashmir dispute and raise the Indian state terrorism

at international forums.

Besides student leaders, others who addressed the function

included Sheikh Tajamul ul Islam, Major General (retired) Amjad

Shoaib and Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone.