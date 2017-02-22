Kashmiris to protect right to self determination: AJK President

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said Kashmiris would protect their right to self-determination at any cost and continue to fight for freedom.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day international conference on “Kashmir in Focus: Avoiding Conflict and Quest for Peace” here at Al-Raazi Hall Punjab University, he said Kashmiris must be given right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

Masood said India was terming the freedom movement of Kashmir as terrorism while the fifth generation in Indian Held Kashmir was sacrificing lives for their right to decide their future.

He said Kashmiris’ movement was peaceful like Pakistan Movement. Indian atrocities in held Kashmir could not be described in words, adding Indian forces had license to kill besides making people blind through pellet guns.

He said India wanted Kashmir issue to be no more a core agenda between the two countries.

The AJK President said India had launched a drive to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Azad Jammu and Kashmir was now a part of CPEC project and power projects, an industrial zone would be set up at different places of the state.

He said Kashmir issue was trilateral, not bilateral and Kashmiris were the most important stakeholders.

He said, “We must move forward to resolve Kashmir issue with utmost confidence.”

He urged media, think tank and academic institutions to play their role for countering Indian propaganda.

Addressing the conference, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said academic institutions must take lead to find the solution to Kashmir issue which was acceptable for all and China must play active role in this regard. He said economic development was a must to face major challenges being faced by the country.

Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said peace in South Asia was linked with resolution of Kashmir issue, adding it was not a territorial dispute but a question of right to self-determination.

He said war and militancy were not solution to Kashmir issue while international community was also not taking interest in the matter. He said, “We must highlight human rights violations in Kashmir. We must inform international community about the facts about Kashmir issue.”

Moonis Ahmer said India had turned a piece of heaven into the biggest jail on earth. He said political parties in India wanted to repeal article 370 of its Constitution in which Kashmir had been given special autonomous status. He said that Kashmir was the test case for Indian secularism. He said that India wanted to repeal article 370 to absorb Kashmir.

Presenting research paper on significance of peaceful Kashmir for Regional Development, Dr Qi Huaigao said that peaceful Kashmir would bring prosperity, strengthen industrial sector, eliminate poverty and improve life standard of Kashmiri people. He said that India must adopt open attitude towards CPEC and soft border approach could put aside disputes.

Presenting her research on China-India-Pakistan and the CPEC, Dr Lu Yang said that CPEC was an open opportunity for all. She said that the central policy point of South Asian countries was economic development.

Eminent journalist from Indian Held Kashmir Murtaza Shibli said that the martyrdom of Burhan-uddin Wani had staged a new turn in the freedom movement. He said international community was not supporting Kashmiri people and they had turned a blind eye over atrocities in Kashmir. He said Kashmiris rejected all types of terrorism and their movement was peaceful.

Director Prof Dr Massarrat Abid, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, researchers, academicians, political leaders from China, Pakistan and Kashmir, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.