Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Thursday

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 25 (APP): People of Jammu and Kashmir living both

sides of the Line of Control to observe Indian Republic Day as black day on Thursday (Jan 26) to invite the attention of international community

towards the continued illegal and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and depriving Kashmiris their internationally-acknowledged right of self-determination.

The day is observed every year to record protest against the

continued Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris and the unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley.

The observance of the day also aimed at to apprise the world

community about the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir dispute.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, protest rallies and demonstrations against Indian occupation of a major part of Jammu and Kashmir, will be hall mark of the black day in all ten districts of the liberated territory.

Major rally to observe the Indian Republic Day will be held in Muzaffarabad on Thursday. AJK Prime Minister Ch. Abdul Majeed and other leaders of the political parties including those in the AJK Parliament will lead the rally to be held to mark the day.

The Kashmiris on the day, also express complete solidarity with

freedom-loving people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self- determination.

The protest rallies are scheduled to be organized by various

social, political and public organizations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and women.

In Mirpur, a protest rally, followed by a big procession, will be held

at the District Courts premises at 10.30 AM, to observe the Indian Republic Day as black day.

The speakers addressing the rallies will highlight the importance of

peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.