Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Friday

Islamabad, October 25, (APP):Kashmiris of both sides would observe Black Day Friday to convey their message of protest to international community against persistent Indian atrocities and illegal occupation. Kashmir is a long-standing dispute between Pakistan and India, which originated when Indian forces forcibly occupied a vast area of Kashmir on October 27, 1947 in collaboration with Maharaja of Kashmir. It is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir as Kashmiris were sold to India regardless of the Indian Independence Act and the Partition Plan. When India and Pakistan became independent on August 1947, it was generally assumed that Kashmir, as an adjoining state with a predominantly Muslim population, would accede to Pakistan.Kashmiris and supporters of Kashmir commemorate the day every year as a Black Day.

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Government of Azad Jammu Kashmir have already finalised preparations to observe black day against India’s illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Protest rallies and demonstrations would be held in all four provinces including AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Radio Pakistan has planned special programmes to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of Black Day being observed by them Thursday against Indian occupation of their motherland on this day.

The government of AJK would present a Memorandum in the United Nations Office at Muzaffarabad. A rally would be organized by the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

All ten districts of AJK also organize rallies and seminars at district level. A Memorandum would also be hand over to the UN office in Islamabad by the representatives of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.

Kashmir is an internationally acknowledged dispute and Delhi can neither succeed in changing the status and nature of the territory by its rigid and stubborn policy nor can be this region kept under forced control. New Delhi is desperate to tamper with the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir, said a message received here by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). Consecutive resolutions passed by the Security Council invalidated the Indian invasion in Occupied Kashmir. Through the resolutions passed on August 13, 1948, and January 5, 1949, the UN approved a ceasefire, demarcation of the ceasefire line, demilitarisation of the State and a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted under the supervision of the world body.