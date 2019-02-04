Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination, becoming stronger with each passing day: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day commemorates the

strong and unflinching resolve of the Kashmiris to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination from Indian subjugation.

The Prime Minister, in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day being commemorated on February 5, said that such resolve of the Kashmiris had not weakened rather strengthened with every passing day and with each new act of Indian cruelty in the Indian Occupied Jammu and

Kashmir (IoK).

He said seven decades had passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained unresolved.