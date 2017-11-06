Kashmiris observe Youm-E-Shuhada Jammu

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control Monday observed Jammu Martyrs’ Day to reaffirm their resolve to continue the liberation struggle till the achievement of Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Hundreds of Kashmiris were killed in the first week of November in 1947 by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu hooligans in different parts of Jammu region, while they were migrating to Pakistan. In the massacre of 6th November, the whole Muslim population of Muslim majority areas (Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and others) was eliminated. Their houses were burnt out. Women were

abducted.

In Muzaffarabad, the main function to commemorate the day was held Central Press Club under the aegis of Kashmir Liberation Cell.

Addressing on this occasion, AJK Minister for Social Welfare and Industries Noreen Arif paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and said that the punishment meted out to them for the crime of their quest for freedom continues unabated in the Occupied Kashmir.

She said it is a horrendous, unforgivable and unacceptable crime against humanity and a dark blot on the history of mankind.

On this occasion, number of resolutions were unanimously adopted urging international community to pay heed towards the sufferings of Kashmiris and to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

A rally was also taken out from Central Press Club to Alamdar Chowk. Holding banners and placards in their hands, participants of the rally were chanting anti-India and pro freedom slogans.