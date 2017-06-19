Kashmiris living in Indian Occupied valley to have freedom soon: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Ayaz

Sadiq Monday said that Kashmiris living in the Indian Occupied

valley would get freedom soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that jubilation

in Occupied Kashmir on Pakistan’s victory was righting on wall for

India.

He said celebrations in Occupied valley on Pakistan’s cricket team

victory depict that Kashmiri people hate with India.

“Through human rights violations, India cannot suppress the

freedom struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ” he said.

That day is not far away when the Kashmiri people would have

freedom from Indian Occupied forces, he said.