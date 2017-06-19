ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Ayaz
Sadiq Monday said that Kashmiris living in the Indian Occupied
valley would get freedom soon.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that jubilation
in Occupied Kashmir on Pakistan’s victory was righting on wall for
India.
He said celebrations in Occupied valley on Pakistan’s cricket team
victory depict that Kashmiri people hate with India.
“Through human rights violations, India cannot suppress the
freedom struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ” he said.
That day is not far away when the Kashmiri people would have
freedom from Indian Occupied forces, he said.
Kashmiris living in Indian Occupied valley to have freedom soon: Speaker
ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Ayaz