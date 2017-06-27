Kashmiris hold demo outside White House during Trump-Modi meeting

WASHINGTON, June 27 (APP): Hundreds of Kashmiri Americans held a demonstration outside the White House to coincide with a meeting between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narandera Modi, to remind the American leader of his promise to help end the lingering Kashmir

dispute, which is endangering peace in South Asia.

Protesters that included women and children raised slogans for

freedom for Kashmiris from the Indian yoke and urged the government of

Prime Modi to stop a reign of terror let loose by the Indian forces on

the innocent Kashmiri Muslims that have claimed lives of hundreds of Kashmiris in recent month.

Trump and Modi met at the White House Monday evening and pledged to strengthen relations between their countries.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum urged President Trump to live up to his election promise to help resolve

the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

“The United States paved the way for freedom around the world and

the United States can help the people of Kashmir achieve peace, freedom

and self-determination,” Fai said, adding that Prime Minister Modi would

not share with President Trump that Indian was blinding young Kashmiri protesters and killing them every day.

He said India wanted the Kashmir issue to be buried under the rug

when the issue was raised in the international community by alleging that

it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and no one else’s

business.

Saying that India was trying to divert international attention from

the realities of the Kashmir dispute, Dr Fai called on President Trump to persuade both India and Pakistan to initiate a meaningful dialogue with

the leadership of the people of Kashmir for the sake of international

peace and security.

Dr Imtiaz Khan, President of Kashmiri American Council, stated

that President Trump should impress upon Prime Minister Modi to fulfill

the commitment of right of self-determination that was promised to the people of Kashmir and was part of the United Nations Charter.

He also urged the American leader to draw the attention of Prime Minister Modi to the gross human right violations inflicted upon by

the Indian armed forces on the people of Kashmir. “In the month of

Ramadan alone, at least 80 people were massacred by Indian Occupation Forces.”

He warned that both Pakistan and India were nuclear powers and

unabated skirmishes on the border due to Kashmir issue could snowball

into nuclear exchange.

Professor Abdul Rashid called on India to accede to international

law on Kashmir and to cooperate in holding a referendum administered by

a neutral agency, and to welcome third party intervention or mediation

to solve any prickly details.

Several other Kashmiri leaders who spoke on the occasion included

Dr A R Meer, Sardar Zarif Khan, Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan Khan, Sardar

Zubair Khan, Raja Liaqat Kiyani, Raja Liaqat Kiayani and Hamid Malik.