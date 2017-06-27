Kashmiris hold demo outside White House during Trump-Modi meeting

WASHINGTON, June 27 (APP): Hundreds of Kashmiri Americans held a demonstration outside the White House to coincide with a meeting between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narandera Modi, to remind the American leader of his promise to help end the lingering Kashmir
dispute, which is endangering peace in South Asia.
Protesters that included women and children raised slogans for
freedom for Kashmiris from the Indian yoke and urged the government of
Prime Modi to stop a reign of terror let loose by the Indian forces on
the innocent Kashmiri Muslims that have claimed lives of hundreds of Kashmiris in recent month.
Trump and Modi met at the White House Monday evening and pledged to strengthen relations between their countries.
Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum urged President Trump to live up to his election promise to help resolve
the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.
“The United States paved the way for freedom around the world and
the United States can help the people of Kashmir achieve peace, freedom
and self-determination,” Fai said, adding that Prime Minister Modi would
not share with President Trump that Indian was blinding young Kashmiri protesters and killing them every day.
He said India wanted the Kashmir issue to be buried under the rug
when the issue was raised in the international community by alleging that
it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and no one else’s
business.
Saying that India was trying to divert international attention from
the realities of the Kashmir dispute, Dr Fai called on President Trump to persuade both India and Pakistan to initiate a meaningful dialogue with
the leadership of the people of Kashmir for the sake of international
peace and security.
Dr Imtiaz Khan, President of Kashmiri American Council, stated
that President Trump should impress upon Prime Minister Modi to fulfill
the commitment of right of self-determination that was promised to the people of Kashmir and was part of the United Nations Charter.
He also urged the American leader to draw the attention of Prime Minister Modi to the gross human right violations inflicted upon by
the Indian armed forces on the people of Kashmir. “In the month of
Ramadan alone, at least 80 people were massacred by Indian Occupation Forces.”
He warned that both Pakistan and India were nuclear powers and
unabated skirmishes on the border due to Kashmir issue could snowball
into nuclear exchange.
Professor Abdul Rashid called on India to accede to international
law on Kashmir and to cooperate in holding a referendum administered by
a neutral agency, and to welcome third party intervention or mediation
to solve any prickly details.
Several other Kashmiri leaders who spoke on the occasion included
Dr A R Meer, Sardar Zarif Khan, Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan Khan, Sardar
Zubair Khan, Raja Liaqat Kiyani, Raja Liaqat Kiayani and Hamid Malik.
