Kashmiris continue struggle for attaining right to self determination: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people of Kashmir could never be intimidated by India and they will continue their resolute struggle towards attaining right to self-determination.

Talking to Caretaker Minister for Kashmir Affairs Roshan Khursheed Bharucha he said Indian occupied forces have unleashed a new wave of aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by committing gross human rights violations.

During the meeting, President AJK informed caretaker Minister of the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He added that innocent unarmed Kashmiris are being brutalized and tortured on a daily basis, simply because they demand an end to the oppressive Indian rule in IOK. India, he said is continuously violating the ceasefire agreement and engaging in unprovoked fire across the Line of Control and the Working Boundary resulting in the loss of life, property and livestock in AJK.

The Caretaker Federal Minister condemned the massive human rights violations taking place IOK. She said that Pakistan has and will continue to raise the issue of Kashmir at all international forums. She assured that the people and government of Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people on attaining their right to self-determination, said a press release.

President Masood Khan also informed the Minister that the AJK Government is focused on economic and infrastructure development all over Azad Kashmir, with emphasis on developing road infrastructure, hydropower generation, skill development, industry, tourism, health, and agriculture. He said that AJK is now a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and four major projects including two hydropower projects, one Special Industrial Zone in Mirpur, and the Mansehra-Mirpur Expressway connecting all the division of AJK to the main CPEC route.

Ms. Bharucha said that the Government of Pakistan is aiming for holistic development throughout Pakistan and similar support will be provided to the AJK Government to help achieve their annual developmental goals.

Afterwards, the President hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Minister and her accompanying delegation. Dr Bushra Shams, Expanded Program on Immunization AJK; Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Dean Sciences and Engineering University of AJK, Prof Rehana Kosar, Chairman Department of Botany, University of AJK and Ms. Sajida Gillani, General Secretary Women’s Wing PML (N) were also present.