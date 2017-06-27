Kashmiris cannot be denied right to self-determination: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson
Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday said Pakistan had a demonstrated and
longstanding commitment of combating terrorism in all its
forms and manifestations.
“The people and government of Pakistan have rendered
immense sacrifices in both blood and treasure to end this
scourge, which has been acknowledged by the international
community,” the Spokesperson stated in response to a question.
He said the 70 year old indigenous struggle of Kashmiris
in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained legitimate,
adding, the designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri
right to self-determination as terrorists was completely
unjustified.
The Spokesperson said the gross and systematic
violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in IOK that
have been recorded and reported by independent human rights
bodies was a reality.
“Over the past one year the world has witnessed an
intensification of the brutal policies of repression being
pursued by the Indian occupation forces. This includes the
full or partial blinding of over a thousand innocent Kashmiris
through the use of pellet guns, rape as an instrument of state
policy, extrajudicial executions, use of human shields by
Indian occupation forces, arbitrary arrests, undocumented
disappearances, humiliation of Kashmiris on a daily basis, the
blowing up of their homes and the denial of their fundamental
freedoms of movement expression and opinion as well as
religious freedoms,” he added.
“Despite this relentless state terror, the Kashmiris
remain undeterred and unbowed,” he mentioned.
“Pakistan shall continue to extend political, diplomatic
and moral support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people
for the realization of the right to self-determination and the
peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in
accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions,” the Foreign
Office Spokesperson maintained.
