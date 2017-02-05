Kashmiris always carry Pak flags on burial of martyrs: Barjees

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs

and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Sunday said Kashmiris had always carried Pakistani flag at the burial of their martyred that showed their affiliation with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had strongly highlighted

Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said talking to PTV.

He said China, Turkey and other countries had condemned

Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people. China, he said, even had asserted that it was ready to play the role of a mediator between Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Commenting on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the people of

Kashmir wanted to join Pakistan. And Pakistan also always stood with Kashmiris, voiced its voice for their right to self determination and would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support, he added.

He said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all the outstanding issues

with India, including lingering Kashmir dispute, through dialogue.

India should resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN

resolutions if it wanted to join China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

Barjees Tahir said India was trying to settle Hindu Pundits

in occupied Kashmir. Some 700,000 Indian troops were deployed in the held valley to perpetuate its cooupation, he added.

He said India had enforced some 13 draconian laws in the occupied

valley to suppress Kashmiris, which was condemnable.

He said India had imposed curfew for several days after the

martyrdom of Burhan Wani as the Kashmir freedom movement took a new turn.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister was keen in

the development and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as institutions were getting strengthened there.

He said the federal government was facilitating the AJK

people by launching different welfare projects, especially in education, infrastructure and health sectors.

He said Azad Kashmir was a base camp of the Kashmir freedom

movement.