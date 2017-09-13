Kashmiri people’s just struggle being met with state repression: Ambassador Khalid

BEIJING, Sept 13 (APP): While pledging continued political, moral and

diplomatic support of Pakistan to the just struggle of Kashmiri people, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has urged the world community to take note of serious human rights violations against Kashmiri people and raise their voice.

“The just struggle of Kashmiri people is being met with state

repression. Hundreds of Kashmiris have lost their lives and many more injured,” he said this while addressing a reception organized to commemorate Defense Day of Pakistan.

Deputy Commander of Ground Forces of People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Lt. Gen. Peng Bo was the chief guest on reception hosted by Ambassador Khalid and Defence Attachi, Brig. Ahmad Bilal. Senior military officers and diplomats of various countries were present.

Ambassador Khalid said it was cardinal principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy to have a peaceful and prosperous neighborhood.

Pakistan has endeavored to improve its relations with its eastern neighbor and seek peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Unfortunately, despite our positive approach, our neighbor has refused dialogue and continues its aggressive behavior,” he said and added, there have been over 600 ceasefire violations this year alone.

He said, today, armed forces of Pakistan were successfully engaged in fight against terrorism and they had rendered enormous sacrifices to make the region and world peaceful.

“Their ongoing military campaigns have helped to deal a big blow to terrorists and militants outfits,” he added.

Pakistanis people, he said, had rendered enormous human and material sacrifice in this fight but their resolve to root out terrorism remained firm.

Terming Pakistan and China as all weather strategic cooperative partners, he said, both the countries had shared agenda of promoting peace and stability in the region.

“We are forging connectivity and inter-civilizations linkage by implementing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” he added.

Ambassador Khalid said, the armed forces of both the countries enjoyed friendly cooperation and were close partners in peace and development, adding, “We thank the Chinese government and PLA for their friendship and support.”

Earlier, while warmly welcoming all the distinguished guests, he said, the Defence Day of Pakistan was marked to remember martyrs and valiant armed forces who fought fearlessly and bravely to defend the motherland when Indian forces crossed the international border of Pakistan without a formal declaration of war and launched a multi pronged attack on September 6, 1965.

The United Nations brokered a ceasefire on September 23, 1965.

A cake cutting ceremony was jointly performed by the chief guest, the ambassador and defence attachi.

The students of Pakistan Embassy School, Beijing sang national songs of Pakistan and China.

A short documentary showing different events of the victory of Pakistani forces during Pak-India 1965 War was also screened.