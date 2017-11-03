Kashmir theatre stages play titled “Khota Sika” at NTF

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):“Kashmir Theatre” from Mirpur staged a play titled “Khota Sika” here at National Theatre Festival (NTF) in auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The play was written and directed by M. B. Lone.

Though topic of the play is quite sensitive but was beautifully conveyed to the audience. A simple Pakistani in recognition of his services was appointed political advisor to the Government. He does not know how to deal with crook persons around him being exploited by them. Even his wife, take advantage of his position and force him to do wrong deeds.

Then comes an educated girl to his rescue and guide him to take decisions which are in favor of the nation and country.

It was a good effort and very much appreciated by the audience. “Anal Haq” by Indus Theatre Group and “Lahu aur Qaleen” by Batin Farooqi Group will be staged on November 5 at 05:30 pm and 06:30 pm respectively.

