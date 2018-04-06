Kashmir solidarity day observed in Pakistan High Commission, other parts of UK

LONDON, Apr 06 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London and British-Pakistani community here on April 6 (Friday) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to strongly condemn the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian occupation forces and army in occupied Kashmir.

In this connection, a special function was held here after Friday prayers at Pakistan High Commission in which the High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas strongly condemned the ongoing wave of state terrorism by Indian occupation forces in the held Kashmir on the innocent people who are struggling for their birth right to self-determination promised to them by United Nations Security Council.

The participants prayed for the success of the just struggle of people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

In different parts of UK, the British-Pakistani community also took out rallies, held functions and walks to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute and holding of a UN-sponsored plebiscite in Kashmir in order to enable the people of Kashmir to decide their future destiny.

The participants also called upon the international community to play their vital role and put pressure

on India for ending the gross violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

It may be mentioned here that a resolution to observe Kashmir solidarity day on April 6 was adopted in a special meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on April 2 with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

A total of 20 Kashmiri youth were martyred in operations and subsequent action against protesters by Indian forces earlier this week. Over 200 civilians were also injured in the action.

Pakistan strongly condemned the brutal and discriminatory use of force by the Indian occupation forces.

The federal cabinet emphatically condemned the suspension of communication services, especially the internet in the valley, and underscored that such reprehensible Indian attempts aimed at silencing the voice of the Kashmiris from reaching the international community would never succeed.