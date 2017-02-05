Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan, AJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on

Sunday across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations

resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The hallmark of the day was forming of human chains by

Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives and people from different walks

of life on Kohala and Mangla bridges, entry points of Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK).

The day dawned with special prayers for the martyrs of

Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle. During the day, mass

rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech

contests were held.

The government had announced February 5 as a closed holiday

to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.

One minute silence was observed at 10 am across the

country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in connection with the

day.

People took to the streets in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Larkana,

Dera Ismail Khan, Sialkot, Chiniot, Vehari, Sadiqabad, Nawabshah,

Dera Bugti and Muzaffarabad and voiced their support for Kashmiris.

The members of AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council participated in a rally of cars and buses to pay tribute to the

people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous

struggle to achieve their right of self determination.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA also observed the

day with great fervour and renewed their pledge and unwavering

support to Kashmiris for their struggle to achieve their legitimate

right of self determination.

The civil society, political, cultural and educational

organizations held special programmes in connection with the

day.

All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, All Primary

Teachers Association and labour and transport organizations

held rallies and meetings.

In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National

Assembly led by Ejazul Haq visited the offices of the United Nations

and handed over a memorandum to the Resident Representative of the

United Nations.

The memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General called on

the world body to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self determination.

People belonging to different sections of the society staged a

rally in the federal capital and expressed solidarity with the

people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir struggling for freedom from

India.

The participants, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed

with different slogans, walked from China Chowk to National Press Club.

Different speakers in their speeches urged India to stop human

rights violations in held Kashmir.

They called upon the international community to force India to

withdraw its troops from the occupied Kashmir and grant Kashmiris their right to self determination.

They said the Pakistani nation was united in support of Kashmiris

and Pakistan would continue to offer moral, political and diplomatic

support to the Kashmiris.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry

Barjees Tahir addressed the joint session of AJK Legislative Assembly

and the AJK Council in Muzaffarabad and reiterated Pakistan’s pledge

to continue support to Kashmiris.

The session was attended by AJK President Masood Khan. AJK Prime

Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also spoke on the occasion.

The minister also distributed ration packages among Kashmiri refugee

families on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

Television channels aired special programmes and interviews

of different personalities to highlight different aspects of Kashmir

issue.

The Solidarity Day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by

tens of thousands of Kashmiris, besides renewal of commitment by

Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with

India.