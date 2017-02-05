Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan, AJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on
Sunday across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations
resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The hallmark of the day was forming of human chains by
Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives and people from different walks
of life on Kohala and Mangla bridges, entry points of Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJK).
The day dawned with special prayers for the martyrs of
Kashmir and victory of the freedom struggle. During the day, mass
rallies, seminars, walks, conventions, meetings and speech
contests were held.
The government had announced February 5 as a closed holiday
to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.
One minute silence was observed at 10 am across the
country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in connection with the
day.
People took to the streets in the cities of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Larkana,
Dera Ismail Khan, Sialkot, Chiniot, Vehari, Sadiqabad, Nawabshah,
Dera Bugti and Muzaffarabad and voiced their support for Kashmiris.
The members of AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council participated in a rally of cars and buses to pay tribute to the
people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous
struggle to achieve their right of self determination.
The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA also observed the
day with great fervour and renewed their pledge and unwavering
support to Kashmiris for their struggle to achieve their legitimate
right of self determination.
The civil society, political, cultural and educational
organizations held special programmes in connection with the
day.
All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers Association, All Primary
Teachers Association and labour and transport organizations
held rallies and meetings.
In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National
Assembly led by Ejazul Haq visited the offices of the United Nations
and handed over a memorandum to the Resident Representative of the
United Nations.
The memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General called on
the world body to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self determination.
People belonging to different sections of the society staged a
rally in the federal capital and expressed solidarity with the
people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir struggling for freedom from
India.
The participants, who were carrying placards and banners inscribed
with different slogans, walked from China Chowk to National Press Club.
Different speakers in their speeches urged India to stop human
rights violations in held Kashmir.
They called upon the international community to force India to
withdraw its troops from the occupied Kashmir and grant Kashmiris their right to self determination.
They said the Pakistani nation was united in support of Kashmiris
and Pakistan would continue to offer moral, political and diplomatic
support to the Kashmiris.
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry
Barjees Tahir addressed the joint session of AJK Legislative Assembly
and the AJK Council in Muzaffarabad and reiterated Pakistan’s pledge
to continue support to Kashmiris.
The session was attended by AJK President Masood Khan. AJK Prime
Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan also spoke on the occasion.
The minister also distributed ration packages among Kashmiri refugee
families on behalf of the people of Pakistan.
Television channels aired special programmes and interviews
of different personalities to highlight different aspects of Kashmir
issue.
The Solidarity Day is a reminder of the sacrifices rendered by
tens of thousands of Kashmiris, besides renewal of commitment by
Kashmiris to peaceful resolution of the decades old dispute with
India.
