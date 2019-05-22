LONDON, May 22 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Wednesday underscored that the resolution of conflicts in the region such as the Kashmir dispute was important to exploit the economic potential to the advantage of the people.

The Sub-continent had significant concentration of the poor, he said during a meeting here with Tom Tugendhat, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons.

The two sides discussed various facets of UK-Pakistan bilateral relationship, according to a High Commission press release.

The High Commissioner on the occasion said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the UK and was committed to further enhancing them, particularly, in the areas of trade and investment.

Zakaria said the converging of global economic interest to Asia would afford great economic opportunities to be exploited.

He said the British companies were successfully doing business in Pakistan for long. The British investors and businessmen should benefit from the attractive investment policy and conducive environment in Pakistan, he added.

Welcoming the High Commissioner, Chairman Tugendhat underlined the importance the UK attached to its relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated the Pakistani diaspora which served as a strong link between the two countries.

Tugendhat agreed that the enormous business and investment potential needed to be fully harnessed to the benefit of both the countries and their people.